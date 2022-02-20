TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading 14% Lower This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $70.02 million and $1.06 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001882 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00038109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00106261 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,165 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

