Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post $425.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

CMP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 244,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

