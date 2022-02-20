$1.62 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $22,779,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,987,000 after acquiring an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,638 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.19. 69,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.99. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.