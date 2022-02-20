$1.62 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to announce earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $7.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of KWR stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.19. 69,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.99. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $194.54 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Quaker Chemical
Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.
