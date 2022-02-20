Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $864.59 million-$876.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.21 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

GOOS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.34. 1,208,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,010. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Canada Goose by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

