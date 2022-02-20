PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.41. 11,557,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,790,959. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 634,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,497 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

