Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock remained flat at $$4.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,099. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $305.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.