Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $1.83 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.44. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,378,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,414,650. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The company has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

