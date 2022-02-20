Juggernaut Reaches One Day Volume of $849,954.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $849,954.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00038281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00106401 BTC.

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

