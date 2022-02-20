Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $371.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.24 or 0.06815561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,353.23 or 1.00258629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00051351 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.