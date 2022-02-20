Analysts Anticipate Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRF will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRF.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BRF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BRF by 1,919.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,918 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in BRF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,333,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,559,000 after purchasing an additional 850,609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BRFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,142. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

