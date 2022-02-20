$0.59 EPS Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.63. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.72. 39,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 321,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

