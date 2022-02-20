Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.080-$4.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

