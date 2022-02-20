Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.937-$0.937 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.48 billion.
OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,079. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $15.70.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
