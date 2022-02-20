Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will post $34.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.81 billion and the highest is $35.26 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $136.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,086 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. 1,890,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,454. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

