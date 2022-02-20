$1.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.57. The stock had a trading volume of 702,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,795. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a 12-month low of $321.39 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

