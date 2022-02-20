Handy (HANDY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,744.00

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $6,744.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handy has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.83 or 0.06849914 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,352.92 or 0.99973851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051506 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

