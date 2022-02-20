$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report sales of $4.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.03 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.58.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $174.92. 2,882,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

