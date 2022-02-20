Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Pool posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $5.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $565.57.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.83. 678,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.12.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Man Group plc raised its stake in Pool by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $12,956,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

