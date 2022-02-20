$687.35 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will report sales of $687.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $689.00 million and the lowest is $685.70 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $660.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.
KTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.
Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 356,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,330. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
