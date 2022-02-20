Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.93 billion-$27.93 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 57,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.07. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

