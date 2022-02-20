Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.77. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,660. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. Visa has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

