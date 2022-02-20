Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $2.39. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $69.55. 5,126,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

