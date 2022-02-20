bitCNY Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $312,045.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.89 or 0.06882954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,403.99 or 0.99978929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00051563 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

