$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will announce sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.56 million and the highest is $158.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year sales of $106.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Immatics.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $10,401,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 39.0% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 395.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 124,847 shares during the period. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMTX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

