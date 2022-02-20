Zacks: Analysts Expect Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. Dominion Energy reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,363. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

