Analysts Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Assurant reported earnings of $2.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Assurant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. 1,474,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.