AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.22. 777,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,001. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

