Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $93,594.36 and approximately $2,488.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.01 or 0.06909782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00071898 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.