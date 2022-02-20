Viberate (VIB) Price Reaches $0.0284

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viberate has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $489,039.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00038619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00106551 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

