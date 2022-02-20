Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$3.42

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.42.

OGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 991,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.67. The stock has a market cap of C$612.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$5.83.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

