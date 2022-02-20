Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $358.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on EJTTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th.

EJTTF remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

