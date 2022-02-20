Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $358.00

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on EJTTF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, November 28th.

EJTTF remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

