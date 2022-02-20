Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $70.22

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOCS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.73. 509,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 431.12, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

