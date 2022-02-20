Crown (CRW) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $872,449.57 and approximately $339.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,124,074 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

