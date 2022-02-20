$9.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post sales of $9.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.46 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $39.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.11 billion to $39.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.18 billion to $45.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGA shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

NYSE:MGA traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 746,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Magna International has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

