Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

