$72.16 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will post sales of $72.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $9.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 640.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

FUN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,517. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.90. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

