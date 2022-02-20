BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.83 million.BlackLine also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. 890,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.60.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $210,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,861 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackLine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in BlackLine by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

