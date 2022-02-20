Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will announce $76.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.75 million and the highest is $76.28 million. Hims & Hers Health reported sales of $41.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $263.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

In related news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 309,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 171,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 2,143,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,151. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $897.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.