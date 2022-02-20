Nimiq (NIM) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,419.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06919124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00287833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.22 or 0.00786646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00071981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.00399614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00220717 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,575,731,237 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,481,237 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.