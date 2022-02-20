Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,131.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

