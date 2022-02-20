NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,437.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4,996.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,489.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,247.40. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,330.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NVR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.