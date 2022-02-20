Wing Finance Price Reaches $9.13 on Top Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.13 or 0.00023758 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,654.07 or 0.06908183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.03 or 0.99890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049181 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,332,892 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

