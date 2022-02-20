TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 178,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.