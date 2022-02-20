Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

GSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

