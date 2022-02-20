BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.89 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. 890,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.