Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.80. 624,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,286. Qualys has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qualys by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.