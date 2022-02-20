BitcoinHD (BHD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $498,379.00

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $1.42 million and $498,379.00 worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.44 or 0.99848426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051804 BTC.

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

