North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,209,268.85.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.93. 87,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,567. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.