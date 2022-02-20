North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,567. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$13.00 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.05 per share, with a total value of C$90,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,209,268.85.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

