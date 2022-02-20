Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Target Price at $19.69

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
CROMF remained flat at $$13.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.05.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.
